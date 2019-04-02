De De Pyaar De trailer audience and celebrity reaction: After creating a buff with its interesting poster, De De Pyaar De makers have finally released the official trailer of the movie. On the special occasion of Ajay Devgan's 50th birthday, the actor treated fans with the official trailer of his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De. Ditching action, Ajay Devgan is impressing fans with his super-fun romantic comedy. Here's what the Twitterati feels!

On the special occasion of Ajay Devgan’s 50th birthday, the actor treated fans with the official trailer of his upcoming movie De De Pyaar De. Ditching action, Ajay Devgan is impressing fans with his super-fun romantic comedy. With interesting twist and turns, the plot will keep you hooked throughout. The Drishyam actor took to his official social media accounts to share the news of trailer release. In his post, he mentioned that he is quite happy on completing half a century of his life and has brought this trailer as a gift for fans.

Well, what could be a better celebration for this day? One of the finest actors of Bollywood who has rocked in all kinds of role is now back with a bang. Giving a refreshment to fans, the actor has brought another unique storyline. Ajay Devgan is receiving applauds for his fun and comedy film. De De Pyaar De will mark the second collaboration of Ajay Devgan and Tabu after the superhit movie Drishyam. Quite popular for his choices of films, Ajay Devgan is going to hit the silver screens in this cool avatar this time!

Here’s the official trailer of the movie!

Talking about the trailer, the 2-minute 56-second video is an enjoyable ride of a quirky storyline. Story of a 50-year old Ashish who falls for a 26-year old Ayesha after a failed marriage with Tabu will leave you in splits. The movie will be showcasing Ajay Devgan’s character caught up between the helplessness of handling his ex-wife Tabu and girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh. While the south Indian beauty Rakul Preet Singh looks super hot in the trailer, Ajay Devgan’s romantic hero avatar will sweep you off your feet. After giving many incredible performances, Tabu looks as refreshing as ever.

Without a doubt, the movie trailer has not only raised the excitement but also expectations from the audience. As soon as the trailer got released, fans started showering praises for their favorite actor and refined artist Ajay Devgan. Not just that, the fans pages of Bollywood beauties Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu have been sharing multiple posts. Take a look at some of the tweets!

Toooooooo gooood😘funniest of them all😂😂 Birthday boy is awesome😆 doesn't look more than 25 or half century puri karli @ajaydevgn tussi great ho😍watch hilarious promo on repeat mode to fall fr crazi mad super thrilled excitement as celebration just begins #DeDePyaarDeTrailer https://t.co/WGoynOUCV8 — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) April 2, 2019

#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is very funny & one more 💯 cr movie of @ajaydevgn is comming.

Excited for the songs — Aamir's AK-47🔫 (@__Mr_AK47) April 2, 2019

Loved the trailer… Absolutely winsome… Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh… Trailer of #DeDePyaarDe… Directed by Akiv Ali… 17 May 2019 release… #DeDePyaarDeTrailer: https://t.co/rjCuhpAt2h — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2019

