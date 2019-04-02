De De Pyaar De trailer review: The masala entertainer and action-packed movie De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles and Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki in pivotal roles the movie is slated to release this year on May 17. Take a look at the trailer inside!

De De Pyaar De trailer review: As Singham star Ajay Devgn turns 50 today, the makers of the film De De Pyaar De starring Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles have unveiled the trailer on their official youtube page. The 2 minutes 56-second trailer if full of fun and hilarious dialogues that will keep you laughing till the very end!

The trailer roams around Ajay’s character Ashish who falls in love with 26-year-old Rakul Preet. By the looks of the trailer, the basic plot of the movie would be about a man who would be juggling between two ladies and deciding who he wants more in his life! The trailer is a must watch and will definitely leave you laughing with their hilarious comments.

Take a look here:

The movie has been helmed by Akiv Ali and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Krishan Kumar. The Drishyam duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be seen on screen after four years. The movie De De Pyaar de is slated to release this year on may 17 and has already created much buzz among the fans!

Whether it be action, comedy, romance or thriller Ajay can nail any role! The script of the movie has been written by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar KA Punchnama writer Luv Ranjan. All f his movie has been a super hit at the box office and the fans are eagerly waiting for this masala entertainer to hit the screens!

The movie also features Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Sheirgill, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki in supporting roles.

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter handle to share the news of the trailer on completing his 50th century! He wrote on my 50th century here is a gift from me to all of you!

Take a look at his tweet here:

The trailer has already crossed 200k views on YouTube!

