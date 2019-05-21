De De Pyar De box office collection day 4: Directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Krishan Kumar and Ankur Garg under the banners of T-series and Luv Films, the film has created a buzz. The film features Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu in lead roles, continue towards its successful run.

De De Pyaar De box office collection day 4: Romantic comedy film De De De Pyaar De is currently creating a buzz with its interesting storyline and comic timing. The film has till now earned Rs 38.54 crore and is expected to do a half-century soon. It seems the writer Luv Ranjan and the director of the film Akiv Ali have worked closely and has created a masterpiece which has entertained its fans completely. By featuring the Tollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood action king Ajay Devgn and Tabu, the film has left no stone unturned to tickle your funny bone.

De De Pyaar De which released on May 17, 2019, very well proved that Luv Ranjan masters the talent of making romantic flicks. The film earned Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day, on its second day, the film earned Rs 13.39 crore, the third day which was Sunday, the film earned Rs 14.74 crore. It is expected that the film will earn Rs 45 crore on its day 4. Film critic Taran Adarsh also shared that the film’s opening weekend collection got hindered because of polling in some parts of the country.

However, the film Student of the Year 2 which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in lead roles has earned Rs 57.90 crore in its week 1 and till now the film has earned Rs 64.52 crore. However, the film De De Pyaar De doesn’t receive any competition from the film at the box office.

#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth… Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts… Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead… Weekdays crucial… Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: ₹ 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

Overall, the film earned positive responses from the critics as well as fans. The film was co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Luv Films and T-Series. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on Match 15, 2019 but in order to avoid a clash with Ajay Devgn’s film Total Dhamaal, the release date of the film got delayed.

