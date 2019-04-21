De De Pyar De song, Tu Mila To Haina: The teaser of the latest song is all set to release tomorrow on April 22, 2019. The song has been crooned by Arjit Singh, music has been given by Amaal Mallik and lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma. Take a look at the teaser of the latest song inside. The movie stars Rakul Preet, Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles.

De De Pyar De song, Tu Mila To Haina: The versatile actor after featuring in back to back action packed movies is back again this time with a romantic number De De Pyaar De opposite south star Rakul Preet and Tanu. The movie which is fun of hilarious dialogues and drama is set to go on floors this year on May 17, 2019. To raise the excitement bar the makers are all set to release the second song of the movie Tu Mila To Haina.

To share the news of the song releasing tomorrow, Rakul Preet took to her official Instagram handle to share a teaser from the song stating that this is the best song of the movie and you all with enjoy it. She wrote #TuMilaToHaina Kal Mil Raha Haina! 😀❤️One of my favorite songs from @dedepyaarde is out tomorrow. 💃Stay tuned till I tell you all why!

Take a look at the teaser here:

In the teaser Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet romance to their latest song in the lanes of London. the movie has been extensively shot in India and London. The teaser has already crossed 260k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for their song.

The trailer of the movie has crossed 52 million views on youtube already and the first song Vaddi Sharabn has already crossed 17 million views in just a week. The song has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans and penned by Kumaar and music has been given by Vipin Patwa. The music has been bankrolled under the label T series.

Watch the whole song Vaddi Sharabn here:

The song will be released tomorrow on April 22, 2019, and the movie will be releasing on May 17,2019. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, and Tabu In lead roles and will also see Alok Nath, Javed Jaffrey, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Hussain Dalal, and Angela Krislinzki in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More