Thursday, October 31, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a stellar cast that includes returning favourites such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

After a record-breaking summer at the box office, Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to arrive on Disney+ on November 12, according to Deadline.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as irreverent Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as the iconic Wolverine, the film thrilled the audiences with its unique blend of action and comedy.

This threequel has thrilled the audiences and made history by overtaking ‘Joker’ to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever.
With a remarkable global box office total of USD 1.34 billion globally, as per reported by Deadline, this film showcases the immense popularity of the franchise and the star power of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

The storyline kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Reynolds, grappling with a mundane civilian life after hanging up his mercenary cape.

However, when an existential crisis threatens his world, Wade must don the Deadpool persona once more, persuading a very reluctant Wolverine to join him on this chaotic adventure.
As Wade humorously notes, “synopses are stupid” — so fans will have to watch to uncover the full story!

Also reprising their roles are Wesley Snipes as Blade and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, among others.

New faces joining the franchise include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, and Channing Tatum stepping into the shoes of the long-awaited superhero Gambit.

(With Inputs From ANI)

