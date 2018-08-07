Winner of Miss India UK 2012, beauty pageant and business entrepreneur Deana Uppal may soon try her hands in direction. Deana who has already put herself in the acting industry may soon venture in direction. According to reports, the Former miss India-UK Deana may soon commence shooting of a documentary which will be based on on the Banjara community, the nomad people from north-western part of India.

Winner of Miss India UK 2012, beauty pageant and business entrepreneur Deana Uppal may soon try her hands in direction. Deana who has already put herself in the acting industry may soon venture in direction. According to reports, the Former miss India-UK Deana may soon commence shooting of a documentary which will be based on on the Banjara community, the nomad people from north-western part of India. Deana Uppal has completed a diploma in filmmaking from London Film Academy following which she has decided to enter directing films.

Beauty pageant Deana Uppal has a huge fan following. She was also a participant of Big Brother UK, and has done glamorous roles. Having tried her hands in a different field in the entertainment industry, the glamourous Deana Uppal will now be taking director’s chair in her upcoming projects. Deana will be shooting in different parts of Rajasthan including Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur, closely following the nomadic community’s lifestyle for 3 weeks.

Speaking to a news agency, Deana Uppal said that she will closely follow and depict daily lives of the nomadic community in her documentary and will also illustrate whether and how the government is involved and if they are getting any help or not. Deana Uppal’s upcoming documentary will be based on Banjara community’s weddings, traditional ceremonies and other customs.

