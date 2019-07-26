Dear Comrade box-office collection Day 1: Dear Comrade, Telugu film starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has been released today. The movie is expected to fare better at the box-office. Not just that, Vijay Devarakonda's star power who has a massive fan following is assumingly to play a better impetus in escalating the box office collection of the movie.

Dear Comrade box-office collection Day 1: Dear Comrade, Telugu film is one of the much-anticipated film of the year 2019. this movie has been released in the theatres on July 26, 2019 and the expectations that this movie will fare good at the box office is sky-rocketed. The movie has star power of Vijay Devarakonda who left everyone impressed with her spectacular performance in Arjun Reddy. The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna who is again one of the popular actors of Telegu cinema for versatile acting. Already the movie trailer was an impactful to impress the moviegoers to watch the film.

From Dear Comrade song anthem to the romantic love story plot, the movie has a lot to offer for the audience. Therefore the expected box office collection is assumed to be big.

AP/TS alone, Dear Comrade is releasing in around 750 plus theatres. As per reports, this movie will be released in around 320 screens in Andhra Pradesh. This definitely to give good numbers.

Assumingly, the first day box-office collection has been bracketed under Rs 8 to 10 crores. It is being expected that, Vijay Devrakonda’s fans will give a positive response to the film owing to his last film Arjun Reddy’s success.

The movie is being applauded by Bollywood celebrities also. Even filmmaker Karan Johar is keen to do remake of the film starring Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Movie is directed by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled by Yash Rangineni under the production banner of Mythri Movie makers. Vijay Devarakonda plays the role of a student union leader who is madly in love with Rashmika Mandanna Lily, who state-level-cricketer.

