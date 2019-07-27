Dear Comrade box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade hit the theatres yesterday. It has become the highest opener of Vijay so far and has marked the third-highest opener position of 2019 in the US.

Dear Comrade box office collection day 1: The much-anticipated film Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the main lead was released yesterday. The movie became the third-highest opener of 2019 in the US and collected Rs 10 crore on its first day.

Dear Comrade is a Telugu film directed by Bharat Kamma and bankrolled by Yash Rangineni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. In the movie, Vijay Devarakonda plays the role of Chaitanya and Rashmika will be seen as Lily. The plot of the movie revolves Vijay a student union leader who falls in love with a state-level cricketer Rashmika. It will be interesting to see the intense love story between the two.

Talking about the film, the movie has got a positive response so far. Vijay and Rashmika are being praised for their performance not only by the fans but Bollywood celebrities as well. In fact, Karan Johar has announced the remake of the film under Dharma Production. The Bollywood remake of this film will feature Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead role.

According to reports, Vijay said that makers of the film did not focus on technology like Baahubali but they made sure that the film can be seen across India as well. Their main focus was to make the film in different languages to break the language barrier and for that, they had to spend Rs 35 crore which was a lot more as compared to making the whole film. As per film critiques, the love story is a must-watch and it will remind you of Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh.

On the work front, Vijay Devrakonda was last seen in Arjun Reddy which was remade in Bollywood as Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App