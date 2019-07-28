Dear Comrade box office collection day 2: Vijay Deverkondas's film successfully entertains fans with its action-packed drama, romance, and comical scenes. The film till yet has managed to earn Rs 36 crores on day 2.

Dear Comrade box office collection day 2: After Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverkonda comes back as an angry young man in Dear Comrade. The film has been directed by Bharat Kamma and stars Geetha Govindam pair Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The romantic drama revolves around Vijay Deverkonda who plays the character of a student leader from the communist party and Rashmika as a cricketer from Telangana state.

After being subjected to various kinds of reviews and opening to humongous opening day, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda’s Dear Comrade continues to entertain fans and has earned Rs 36 crores on day 2. The intense love story has earned Rs 10.55 crores from Andhara Pradesh and Telangana on day 1 and on day 2 it sees a jump by Rs 20 crore in the opening weekend.

Dear Comrade is a love story between two contrasting characters Bobby and Lilly. The film talks about sexual harassment in the workplace and how it has destroyed a career for women. Interestingly after the success of Kabir Singh remake of Vijay Deverkonda’s Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade is set to be remade by Karan Johar.

Karan Johar offered Vijay Deverkonda to make his Bollywood debut with this but he rejected and hence makers are looking for other stars. Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share that he was one of the few people who got the chance to see Dear Comrade and believes it to be a must-watch. Take a look at the trailer of the film here:

As per reports, Karan Johar’s film was set to feature Dhadak couple Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles but Karan Johar dismissed speculations. Take a look at some of the songs of the film here:

