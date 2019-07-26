Dear Comrade critic movie review: Vijay Devrakonda and Rashmika Madanna starrer Dear Comrade has been released across all the silver screens. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the movie is based on the love story of two individuals named Bobby (Vijay Devrakonda) and Lily's (Rashmika Madanna) love story.

Dear Comrade critic movie review: Vijay Devrakonda and Rashmika Madanna starrer Dear Comrade has been released across all the silver screens. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the movie is based on the love story of two individuals named Bobby (Vijay Devrakonda) and Lily’s (Rashmika Madanna) love story. The movie has already received applauds from the social media, and expected to fare better at the box-office. Still, there are some skeptical cine-goers who abstain themselves from watching it on the first day first show to get a fair idea about the plot of movie.

According to Times of India critic, Suhas Yellapantula, movie which has been wonderfully weaved between the lead pair’s acting has been rated at 3.5 out of 5. Praising actor Vijay for his acting is sensational. In Dear Comrade, he is the complete package. While Rashmika impresses in one of her more intense roles till and this is the only reason to root for her.

Overall, the movie is sluggish at times, with a slightly below-par climax, Dear Comrade is a good attempt. Also, it’s the effect of good cinema that can have on anyone.

While another critic from The Hindu Sangeetha Devi Dundoo writes that the idea of Bharat Kamma will make you realise that irrespective of your gender, be a male comrade or female, one-shoulder someone who’s down and out, in order to give them the courage to fight against injustice. With Vijay Deverakonda essaying this character, it will surely make you remember Arjun Reddy movie.

Another critic Hemanth Kumar from Firstpost writes that it’s an intense but uneven film. Also, Dear Comrade is a story about love, anguish, and grief, and how to handle it. Every time, the film reveals beauty of two lovebirds Bobby and Lilly’s world. This makes it yearn for a little more. Also, it has been beautifully written and love story between the two characters is sheer magic.

