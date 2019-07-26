Dear Comrade: Vijay Devrakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Dear Comrade has been released today on July 26, 2019. The actor gave a super hit blockbuster Arjun Reddy and the audience is expecting a lot from this movie. He will appear alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Dear Comrade: Vijay Devrakonda who gained his popularity from Arjun Reddy is all set to feature in the much-talked film of the year 2019, titled Dear Comrade. Vijay Deverakonda will be featured alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the pivotal role. Helmed by Bharat Kamma, was originally made in Telugu. The film will be realizing in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Though the movie will release tomorrow, on July 26, 2019, still there are skeptical moviegoers who would prefer to know the reason to watch the film. So, here are the five things to watch the film:

It is a romantic love story and not a communist film.

Romantic film, not Communist film: During one of the promotional events, Vijay Deverakonda clarified that Dear Comrade is a romantic love story and not a communist film. He made this reference at a press conference in relation to the ‘lip-lock’ scenes.

2. Apt title Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda revealed that in this film, comrade means a friend in your life. Actor who plays a regular college goer who fights for what he believes in. Also, it’s not a political story but a simple and straightforward love story.

3. Dear Comrade Anthem: There is a special song in this film titled Dear Comrade Anthem because of Dulquer, a friend, and people’s favourite Vijay Anna. It talks about fighting for what we love on an everyday basis, for survival, for money, for respect in our professions, and respected in our families. Also, it shows the camaraderie of two stars coming together from their respective industries, showing absolute love and gratitude.

4. Rashmika Mandanna as Lily: Rashmika Mandanna who is playing the character as Lily as a state cricketer seeking a place in the national team holds a very important role in the film.

5. Dear Comrade interesting things: Dear Comrade has several interesting things such as fighting for love, money, basic survival and respect. However, the USP for Dear Comrade is its soundtrack.

