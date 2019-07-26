Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Filmmaker Karan Johar recently responded to the rumours of featuring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the remake of Telugu film Dear Comrade. To clarify, Karan tweeted and shared that no lead stars for the film have been finalised yet. Take a look at the tweet–

Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Since the time Karan Johar acquired the rights of Vijay Deverakonda’s film Dear Comrade, rumours mills suggested that Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter might appear in the film. Earlier reports revealed that since Ishaan and Janhvi’s performance was praised and their chemistry was loved by the audience, Karan Johar wanted to play safe and roped both the actors.

Recently, the reports revealed that Karan Johar has dismissed all the rumours of featuring Ishaan and Janhvi in the film. He further took to his Twitter handle to clarify that no lead actors for the film have been finalised yet. Moreover, the film is in its planning stage and soon the makers will decide the lead stars of the film.

Talking about the film, Dear Comrade will release today July 26 where Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a student leader and later falls in love with a state-level sports girl Rashika Mandanna. The action drama film also features Jayaprakash, Raghu Babu and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. Talking about the social media reaction, people are praising the lead star Vijay Devarakonda and are calling him the finest of all. Moreover, it is predicted that the film will earn Rs 10 crore on its first day, considering the buzz around the film.

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is juggling between films like Kargil Girl and Roohi-Afza. Kargil Girl is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force Pilot who flew to the war zones during India Pakistan War. Currently, the actor is shooting for her horror comedy film Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. After completing Roohi-Afza, the actor will head to Georgia with her co-stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi to shoot for the climax of Kargil Girl.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App