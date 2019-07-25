Dear Comrade Hindi remake: Ishaan, Janhvi who started their acting career together with Karan Johar's Dhadak are believed to star together once again with Karam Johar's Dear Comrade Hindi remake.

Dear Comrade Hindi remake: After the massive success of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Karan Johar too has bought the remake rights of Dear Comrade. With more and more films being remade, last evening Karan Johar made it official that he will be producing Vijay Deverkonda’s upcoming film Dear Comrade.

Now as the rumors are rife, Dear Comrade Hindi version won’t star Vijay Deverkonda as he refused but maybe it is believed that Dhadak stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will feature in this remake version. Karan Johar took to his twitter handle and said that he found the storyline of Dear Comrade gripping and touching at the same

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s chemistry had grabbed a lot of attention in Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture which too was a remake of Marathi film Sairat. Based on honor killing and pain. The movie was a silent hit at the box office. Apart from the movie, the duo is supposedly in a relationship and are often spotted together.

With Janhvi’s kitty full with movies- Gunkan Saxena biopic. RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan this will be like another feather to her already studded cap. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar untitled film with Ananya Panday.

Check out some of their songs together here:

