Dosthe Takkaru song promo: The makers of Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Dear Comrade have released a new video promo from Dosthe Takkaru song from the film.

The makers of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming Telugu movie Dear Comrade have released a new video song from the film. The song, titled Dosthe Takkaru, which has been sung by Naresh Iyer, is already gone viral on social media and the lyrics have been penned by Viveka.

The song stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Dear Comrade is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which has been helmed by Bharat Kamma. Dear Comrade stars Telugu superstar Vijay Devarakonda in the main role and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of the female lead in the movie.

Dear Comrade also stars Shruti Ramachandran, Jayaprakash, Brahmaji, Sukanya, Rao Ramesh, Raghu Babu and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles and has been backed by Yash Rangineni and Mythri Movie Makers. Dear Comrade is slated to hit the silver screen on July 26 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam as well.

The teaser of Dear Comrade was released in March and now that the film in a day closer to its release date, the makers of Dear Comrade have been promoting the movie in full spree. Dear Comrade’s other songs such as Nee Neeli Kannullona, Kadalalle, Gira Gira, The Canteen Song, and Comrade Anthem were loved by fans.

The music of the film has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran and Sid Sriram. Recently, ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has bought the rights for the Hindi remake of Vijay Devarakonda’s movie and rumors say that Dhadak co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will be seen playing the lead role in the movie.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Vijay Devarakonda became an overnight superstar after his blockbuster movie Arjun Reddy which was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani titled Kabir Singh was released this year and emerged as a box office blockbuster. Vijay Devarakonda’s fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released. Dear Comrade will be releasing tomorrow—July 16 in 5 different languages.

