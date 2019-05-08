Dear Comrade movie: Starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, Dear Comrade has got a new release date. The multi-lingual will head to theatres on July 26. The movie will release in four different languages such as Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Dear Comrade movie: There is good news for all the Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fans! Their latest movie Dear Comrade is all set to release this July 26, 2019. Written and directed by Bharat Kamma, produced by Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar, C V Mohan and bankrolled under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The movie Dear Comrade is an Indian romantic political action drama movie which was earlier slated to release on May 31, 2019, but then the date was shifted to July 26, 2019. The movie Dear Comrade features Vijay Devarakonda as Comrade Charlie, Rashmika Mandanna as Lily and Shruti Ramachandran as Jaya.

To share the news of the release of the movie, biz analyst and Trade critic Taran Adarsh took his official twitter handle. He captioned the post as Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna… #DearComrade release date finalized: 26 July 2019… Directed by Bharat Kamma… Will release simultaneously in #Telugu and other languages. The multilingual movie will release in four different languages simultaneously such as- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

The teaser of the movie Dear Comrade had released on March 17, 2019 and featured Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika in lead roles. Talking about the teaser it showed two different sides to Vijay one his rowdy side and the other his romantic side with Rashmika. The teaser has already crossed 10 million views on youtube and the comments section is brimming with compliments for his action drama sequence as well as his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna.

The movie has been made on a budget of Rs 12 crore and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a student leader with communist background in this flick whereas Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as a cricketer playing for the Telangana state.

