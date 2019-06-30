Dear Comrade song Canteen: Canteen Song from the Vijay Deverkonda, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade is finally out! Crooned by Karthik Rodriguez, and composed by Justin Prabhakaran features college students enjoying life.

Dear Comrade song Canteen: The song Canteen from the much-awaited film of this year Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna is finally out. The song Canteen from Dear Comrade has been sung by Karthik Rodriguez, penned by Rehman, Justin Prabhakaran, Dhananjay Ranjan, and Joe Paul in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions.

The movie Dear Comrade is one of the most awaited Telugu movies of this year which will release on July 26, 2019. To share the news of the upcoming song releasing today, Vijay Deverkonda took to his Instagram handle yesterday to share a still from the song and wrote- Best friends, folk beats, a college canteen.. and a 3-minute long dance like no one’s watching take. Tomorrow at 11:11 AM

#TheCanteenSong #DearComrade

The song Canteen is full of foot tapping beats and meaningful lyrics which will immediately make you groove. The trendy music and beautiful voices are an instant hit for all the music lovers who would love to hear this song on repeat mode. The first track of the film has received mixed reviews from all over. So let’s take a look at the song and what Twitter feels about here:

Dear Comrade will be a multilingual release and will be released in four different languages- Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. As promised, Vijay took to his twitter handle to share four different versions of the song. He wrote- No muchata – Just turn ON the music and let the Allar-Chillar dance take over the body. #TheCanteenSong #27DaystoDearComrade.

