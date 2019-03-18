Dear Comrade Teaser: Romantic drama film Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, will hit the silver screens on May 31, 2019. The makers of the film recently released the teaser of the film and fans are quite unhappy after watching the teaser. The kissing scene of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the film has created rage on social media.

Dear Comrade is a romantic political drama action film, directed by Bharat Kamma and is produced by Yash Rangineni. The multilingual film features Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and will hit the silver screens on May 31, 2019. Just a day back, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film Dear Comrade. Talking about the teaser, Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda, who was last seen in supernatural horror film Taxiwaala, first performs an action scene where he punches a person on his face and the second scene is a lip lock scene of both the actors. Going by the story, the lead hero Vijay Devarakonda will portray the role of a student leader, who is famous for dominating the student council, which can be well anticipated after watching the first action scene. The film will be released in four different languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

As per the reviews, the kissing scene of Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has let the Internet by storm and has unfortunately failed to impress fans. After watching the film, fans are quite unhappy and urged the lead actors to go beyond the script and act against the director. People are also calling it a flop film. Fana also urged the filmmakers on twitter to come up with a different yet interesting storyline.

It is not the first time when lead actors Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are sharing screens, earlier to this also both of them shared the screens last year with the movie Geetha Govindam. The makers of the film wanted to create curiosity among the fans and revealed the first poster or the first look of the film in May 2018 on Vijay Devarakonda’s birthday. The shoot of the film began in August 2018 and the reports revealed that the plot of the film is slightly based on Malayalam film Comrade in America in the year 2017.

In the film, Vijay Devarakonda plays the role of a student leader, meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna portrays the role of the lead female in a cricketer’s role. Though fans are unhappy, at the same time they are also curious about the trailer and urges the director to make the trailer a little sober.

