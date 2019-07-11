Dear Comrade trailer: The makers of Dear Comrade released the much-awaited trailer today featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the main roles. The action drama film is directed by Bharat Kamma and is all set to release on July 26.

Dear Comrade trailer: The trailer of upcoming Telugu action-drama Dear Comrade was released today. The movie features Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles while Shruti Ramachandran in supporting role. It is being helmed by director Bharat Kamma and is slated to release by the end of this month that is 26th July. The film is produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Makers of the film released the teaser a few months of ago which set high expectations among the fans from the film. The movie is an action drama which revolves around Vijay and his love interest Rashmika.

In the movie, Tollywood actor Vijay is playing the role of a student leader who has a fiery side while Rashmika is seen as a cricketer playing for Telangana state. It will be interesting to see Vijay fighting for the love of his life. The songs of the film are already famous and the fans are eagerly looking forward to watch the movie.

Check out the trailer below:

Vijay was last seen in Taxiwala and is currently shooting for his next film Hero which will hit the box office next year. Dear Comrade will be Vijay and Rashmika’s second film after Geetha Govindam.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App