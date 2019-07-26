Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Dear Comrade has hit the silver screens today, on July 24, 2019. Helmed by Bharat Kamma, Telugu movie is presumably to fare better at the box office due to its star power and soundtrack of the movie.

Though there are various reasons to expect that this movie will be huge hit at the box office. Though the movie is set to witness a clash with two movies, first is Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, starred by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and second is Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s Arjun Patiala. While the majority of Vijay Devrakonda’s fans are surely to give a positive response owing to his previous film Arjun Reddy’s success.

Those who have watched the movie have shared their twitter reaction on Twitter.

Check out some of these:

Based on the love story of Vijay Devarakonda, student union leader and Rashmika Mandanna as Lily, as state-level-cricketer. Directed by Bharat Kamma, the movie is produced by Yash Rangineni under the production banner of Mythri Movie makers.

Devarkonda’s film has impressed the Bollywood celebrities also. Among them, filmmaker Karan Johar announced to do a remake of the film under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Dear Comrade has several interesting things for which the audience can go to the nearby cinema to watch. The movie talks about fighting for love, money, basic survival and respect. Not just that, Dear Comrade has a soundtrack for which the moviegoers are inclined to watch it.

