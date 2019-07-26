Dear Comrade: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Dear Comrade has finally been released across all the silver screens. Telugu movie is directed by Bharat Kamma, and is produced by Yash Rangineni. The movies is based on the love story of Vijay Devarakonda, student union leader (Bobby) and Rashmika Mandanna (Lily) as state-level-cricketer.

Though there are various reasons to expect that this movie will be huge hit at the box office. Though the movie is set to witness a clash with two movies, first is Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgementall Hai Kya, starred by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and second is Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s Arjun Patiala. While the majority of Vijay Devrakonda’s fans are surely to give a positive response owing to his previous film Arjun Reddy’s success.

Those who have watched the movie have shared their twitter reaction on Twitter.

Check out some of these:

Emotional Second half

Kani Climax lo Title justification nachindi #DearComrade ????????@TheDeverakonda His script and judgment chala bagundi

Story lo gani character lo gani depth superrr ??????????@iamRashmika BEST PERFORMANCE Till date ?? — AJAY MALLINA (@ajaystime) July 26, 2019

#DearComrade @iamRashmika special mention to your performance mam….last scene was so heart touching. I could feel the anger, suppression and fear of a women in that performance.?? you stepped ur game with this movie literally I feel. — Chaitanya Havaligi (@iamchaituuuuu) July 26, 2019

Overall a decent movie to watch & Vijay Devarakonda is terrific through out the movie as usual #DearComrade — Sekhar Reddy (@SekharTeja) July 25, 2019

#DearComrade Superb first half . Well made and acted ? Brilliant performances by Vijay D and Rashmika ? — Susheel Reddy (@Susheel135) July 25, 2019

Slightly long but overall good movie. Strong female characters, much needed for TFI #Dearcomrade — Anupam Chakilam (@anupamch) July 26, 2019

What a performance….blockbuster pakka #DearComrade — sanath kumar (@sanath_kumar) July 26, 2019

Devarkonda’s film has impressed the Bollywood celebrities also. Among them, filmmaker Karan Johar announced to do a remake of the film under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Dear Comrade has several interesting things for which the audience can go to the nearby cinema to watch. The movie talks about fighting for love, money, basic survival and respect. Not just that, Dear Comrade has a soundtrack for which the moviegoers are inclined to watch it.

