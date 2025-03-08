Death Cause Revealed: Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa Died From This Deadly Virus With No Cure

Hantavirus infections initially present with symptoms that can be mistaken for the flu, COVID-19, or other common illnesses.

Betsy Arakawa, the wife of legendary actor Gene Hackman, tragically passed away from a rare but severe disease known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). This virus, primarily spread by rodents, has no known vaccine, treatment, or cure, making it a significant public health concern.

What Is Hantavirus and How Is It Spread?

Hantaviruses are a group of viruses transmitted through exposure to rodent droppings, saliva, and urine. In New Mexico, where Arakawa and Hackman lived, the most common carrier is the deer mouse, a small rodent with large eyes, oversized ears, and a white underbelly.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, a retired public health officer who was involved in identifying the first U.S. hantavirus outbreak in 1993, described the disease as “horrible” due to its high fatality rate, which can reach up to 40%.

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa reportedly both died of natural causes. Betsy died first from Hantavirus. A week later, Hackman died of cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s as a contributing factor. pic.twitter.com/hWJlq5Who6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 8, 2025

Symptoms of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS)

Hantavirus infections initially present with symptoms that can be mistaken for the flu, COVID-19, or other common illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), early symptoms include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscle aches

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Stomach issues (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain)

However, in severe cases, the virus progresses rapidly, leading to serious respiratory complications, such as:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Fluid accumulation in the lungs

Sudden drop in blood pressure

Organ failure

Dr. Duchin warned that the advanced stages of the disease can develop within hours, making it extremely dangerous and often fatal.

How Common Is Hantavirus?

The first recognized hantavirus outbreak in the U.S. occurred in 1993 in the Four Corners region of the Southwest, leading to 14 deaths. Since then, the CDC has confirmed 129 cases of hantavirus in New Mexico and over 860 cases nationwide between 1993 and 2022.

Dr. Duchin noted that before 1993, the virus was not known to exist in the U.S., making its sudden emergence alarming for health officials.

How Do Humans Get Infected?

Hantavirus is primarily found in the western and southwestern U.S., where deer mice are abundant. People typically contract the virus when they disturb contaminated rodent droppings or urine, particularly in dusty, enclosed spaces such as:

Barns

Cabins

Storage sheds

Outbuildings near forests

Investigators from the New Mexico Department of Health found evidence of rodent activity on Hackman and Arakawa’s property, although the exact source of Arakawa’s infection remains unclear.

How to Prevent Hantavirus Exposure?

Since there is no vaccine or specific treatment for hantavirus, prevention is key. Dr. Scott Roberts, an assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine, emphasized that the best approach is to minimize exposure to rodent-contaminated areas.

Health officials recommend the following precautions when cleaning areas with potential rodent activity:

Wear gloves and an N-95 respirator

Open windows for ventilation

Use disinfectants instead of dry sweeping or vacuuming, which can release virus particles into the air

Avoid direct contact with rodent droppings or urine

Hantavirus is also a concern in Europe and Asia, where different strains cause hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), affecting the kidneys.

A Deadly Virus With No Cure

Despite advances in medical research, hantavirus remains a serious threat due to the lack of vaccines or targeted treatments.

The tragic deaths of Betsy Arakawa and Gene Hackman serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by this rare but fatal virus, highlighting the need for increased awareness and prevention efforts.