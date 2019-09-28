Death On The Nile: Prassthanam actor Ali Fazal is all set for his next film and this time he will be seen in a Hollywood drama film opposite Gal Gadot. the filming of the movie will begin on September 30 in London.

Death On The Nile: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal was recently seen in his latest release Prassthanam along with Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur. The political drama was released on September 20 and failed to shine at the box office. After Prassthanam, Ali s all set for his next Hollywood film titled Death On The Nile opposite Wonder Woman Gal Gadot which is slated to release next year.

As per reports, the filming of Death On The Nile will begin from September 30. Ali starrer is based on Agatha Christie’s famous novel and will be directed by Kenneth Branagh. It should be noted that Ali has already been a part of Hollywood films including Fast and Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul. Along with Ali and Gal, Death On The Nile will also feature Armie Hammer Kenneth, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, and Russell Brand.

Rumors say that Ali has already started preparing for his role with other actors in London. The first schedule of the film will be shot in the United Kingdom and UK schedule will go on for at least two months. In a recent interview, Ali told the media that he is super excited for the film as it is being directed by Kenneth. He also added that he has read the novel and seen the film based on the novel. The actor is preparing for his role from past one week and is looking forward to being a part of the first schedule.

Ali also revealed that he won’t play an Indian in Agatha Christie’s 2020 adaptation of Death on the Nile. The Mirzapur actor is learning the dialect important for the film with the help of a dialect teacher and feels blessed to be a part of the movie and working with the wonderful cast. Ali also added that he can’t reveal much information about the film. Fans are already excited about the film and are looking forward to watching Ali in the Hollywood drama.

