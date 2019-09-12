Death On The Nile: Fukrey actor Ali Fazal will be seen opposite Gal Gadot in the movie titled Death On The Nile. The actor confirmed his joining in the novel based movie. The film is slated to go on floors by the end of this month.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal recently confirmed the news of joining the film titled Death On The Nile featuring Wonder Women aka Gal Gadot. The movie is based on Agatha Christie’s famous novel of the same and will be helmed by Thor series director Kenneth Branagh.

Fukrey actor said, he’s excited about the film and it will be a wonderful journey to be a part of this film. He also said he and his mother are huge fans of Agatha Christie’s novels. Ali also took to social media and shared the good news among his fans.

The novel based film has been made previously in 1978 and featured Bette Davis, Maggie Smith, Mia Farrow and others in key roles. The filming of the film will begin by the end of September and the first shoot has been scheduled in London and Europe. It will be interesting to watch Ali and Gal sharing the screen space. Death On The Nile is the part of 20th Century Fox series. The movie revolves around investigation on mysterious events that happen on a cruise ship.

On the work front, Ali Fazal made his Bollywood debut from the film 3 Idiots released in 2009. Later he was seen in Always Kabhi Kabhi, Fukrey, Baat Ban Gayi, Khamoshiyan, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and others. The actor has also worked in the American film Fast And Furious 7 released in 2015. Apart from that, Ali was a part of Amazon Prime famous web show Mirzapur in which he played the character of Guddu and gained a lot of weight for it.

