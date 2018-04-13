After a overwhelming positive reaction on Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi's trailer, the makers of the film have released a behind the scenes video from the film sets. Titled as 'Decoding Sehmat', the video traces Alia's transformation into a spy. In the video, Alia Bhatt as a spy can be seen learning the morse code, driving a jonga and handle weapons.

With more than 15 million views on YouTube and outpouring positive reaction on Twitter, Alia Bhatt’s transformation into a spy for Raazi has scored a major hit among the audiences. From mugging up morse codes, driving a jonga to learning action sequences, the 25-year-old actor’s journey of becoming Sehmat had not been easy. On Friday, Alia shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film that decoded how she got into the skin of Sehmat to the core. While sharing the video on Twitter, Alia tweeted, “My favourite part of movie making.. Prepping for the character.. here goes a little something that went into finding sehmat.. #Raazi.”

In the 2 minute 55 seconds video, Alia reveals how she had to mug up the Morse codes, which were the main mode of communication back in 1970s. Even though the actress did not know how to drive a car, she had to get a hands-on training on driving a jonga for a sequence at 7AM in the morning at the basement of Dharma Productions. Apart from mugging up morse codes and driving a jonga, Alia can also be seen handling weapons and knocking down men in some of the action sequences.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Dharma Movies and Junglee Pictures, Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s best selling novel ‘Calling Sehmat’. Based in 1970’s, Alia will be seen essaying the role of an Indian Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani Army official. In the film, her spy activities tip off significant information to the Government of India during the build-up of the 1971 war. Speaking about casting Alia for the role, Meghna told Scroll, “I knew that the girl was a 20-year-old Kashmiri and in my head I knew that it had to be Alia Bhatt and no one else. I knew the graph that the girl was going to go through and the performance that was going to be needed. I was really sure that she was the only one that was going to be able to pull it off. I told her that if she was not going to do the film, I would not make it.”

