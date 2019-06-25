Deepa Mallik biopic: Sonakshi Sinha spoke to the media and ended speculation on the biopic of Indian paralympic athlete Deepa Mallik, who won the shot put silver medal in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Sinha also spoke of her upcoming projects.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha dismissed rumours of acting in the biopic based on Indian paralympic athlete Deepa Mallik and said unless she signed the film, she wouldn’t say she is acting in it. She said if she signs the film, the world will get to know about it through the right people and said people are free to speculate otherwise.

Speaking to the media, Sonakshi Sinha said she has always been interested in good stories and something which challenged her. She also spoke of her other projects Dabangg 3, Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, which are of 3 different genres, giving her the chance to showcase her acting. She said the work makes her happy as well as excited since the films will be releasing back to back.

Sonakshi Sinha debuted in Dabangg in 2010. Speaking of her Bollywood journey, Sinha said it has been the best and most fruitful 10 years for her. She said these years taught her how to handle praise, unwelcome opinions and criticism.

She said being in the limelight as an actor has allowed her to treat praise and criticism with equanimity. Sonakshi did admit it being fun and enjoyable.

On being criticised on her fashion choices, Sonakshi said she doesn’t deck up (like pother stars) when stepping out of the house. When she faced criticism along these lines in her initial days in Bollywood, she felt she was being singularly attacked but now she said she has learned the skills and understood the deeper truth, that many people with too many different opinions exist and she is not here to please everyone.

