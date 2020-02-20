What is the age of Deepika Padukone?
Age doesn’t define beauty as women turn more beautiful by the day, nay by the minute, Deepika Padukone is 34.
What is the date of birth of Deepika Padukone?
The Padmaavat actor was born on January 5, 1986, in Denmark but raised in Bengaluru. She is the daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the All-England Open Badminton Championship in 1980.
What is the height of Deepika Padukone?
Deepika Padukone’s height is 5 feet 8 inches. The tall actor started her career in modelling and soon changed her career path with a debut in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Om Shanti Om.
What is the weight of Deepika Padukone?
Deepika Padukone weigns 58 kg approximately.
What is Deepika Padukone's net worth?
Deepika Padukone, who has given hits Mastani, Piku, Chhapaak, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Love Aaj Kal, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Om Shanti Om, and Padmaavat, is counted among the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, she charges Rs 15 crore per film and her net worth is $8 million (Rs 57.3 million).
What is the name of Deepika Padukone's first boyfriend?
Nihaar Pandya, Upen Patel, Muzammil Ibrahim, Yuvraj Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Siddharth Mallya.
What is the name of Deepika Padukone's husband?
Actor Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s husband, the duo wed in a fairytale wedding in Italy on November 14, 2018. The couple hosted three grand receptions at Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Which is Deepika Padukone's first movie?
Deepika Padukone debuted with Om Shanti Om, which was directed by Farah Khan, Mayur Puri and Mushtaq Sheikh. The film was a fantasy romantic melodrama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
What are the hit songs of Deepika Padukone?
It’s an endless list! Deepika Padukone has performed many hit songs and party numbers: Balam Pichkari, Ghagra, Matargashti, Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai, Badtameez Dil, Titli, Kabira, Second Hand Jawaani, Daaru Desi, Dilli Wali Girlfriend, Ghoomar, Nainowale Ne and many more.
What are the top movies of Deepika Padukone?
Deepika Padukone’s list includes Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Piku, Race 2, Dum Maaro Dum and Aarakshan.