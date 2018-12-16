Deepika Padukone airport diaries: Deepika Padukone's choice of outfits have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. This time also, it is no different. At the Mumbai airport too, she carried her pastel pink outfit with utmost elegance. Check out the latest photographs.

Deepika Padukone airport diaries: Deepika Padukone has never failed to experiment with her style sense. From her kanjivaram sarees to silk sequinned gowns, Deepika Padukone has gone a notch higher in choosing her attires. This time too, she can be seen nailing her airport look. The celebrity photograph Viral Bhayani has shared a video from the Mumbai airport. Donning a silk pastel pink wide-legged pants with the same colour shirt, she carries her outfit with utmost grace and attitude.

With a dewy makeup and minimal accessories of pearl earrings, she made sure to keep her look simple. She chose to keep her hair tied in a bun. She teamed up her appearance with round shaped black shades.

Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh on November 15 and 16 at Lake Como palace in Italy. They both exchanged their wedding vows in Sindhi and Konkani tradition. Deepika looked beautiful in her wedding attire and Ranveer Singh too looked handsome in sherwani. The couple also hosted two receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai for close adn industry’s friends respectively.

Check out her fun-filled photographs from her wedding

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has bagged a Meghna Gulzar’s project based on the acid victim 2006 Laxmi. She was last seen in Padmaavat along with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Earlier to this, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen in Bajirao Mastaani and Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ramleela.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More