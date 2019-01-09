Deepika Padukone latest airport looks: One of the most popular Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone has been all over the news after she recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ever since she got married, Deepika Padukone has done many photoshoots which took social media by storm and now her airport looks are making her millions of fans fall in love with her all over again!

One of the most popular Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone has been all over the news after she recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. Ever since she got married, Deepika Padukone has done many photoshoots which took social media by storm and now her airport looks are making her millions of fans fall in love with her all over again! Deepika was recently snapped at the airport by the paparazzi in an all-black avatar.

The Padmaavat actor was seen in a sexy all-black style with a black high-neck sweater, black long overcoat and black high-waist leggings. Deepika’s long beautiful hair and the black shades are addding more glam to her airport look. Deepika Padukone is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses who is known for her phenomenal contribution to the Indian film industry. From giving breathtaking performances in films like Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, among others to making to Hollywood with featuring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone has surely made it big in the industry.

She was last seen in 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More