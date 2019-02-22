Deepika Padukone airport photo: One of the highest paid actress of the B-town, Deepika Padukone was recently snapped outside the airport as she leaves for Kochi. Her look in the light colored Denim jacket paired with a white top and royal blue joggers kept everyone awestruck. She has been clicked with a bright smile on her face lighting up with glamour and hiding up her beautiful eyes below the black attractive shades holding a black purse and wearing casual white sneakers.

She has been clicked with a bright smile on her face lighting up with glamour and hiding up her beautiful eyes below the black attractive shades holding a black purse and wearing casual white sneakers. Her candid pics are unmissable.

Mrs.Padukone is been often been recognized as a lady with grace, who recently tied a knot which her 5 years old boyfriend Ranveer Singh in November, last year. Their Marriage and Receptions consecutively hold the front page like as if it was one among the biggest grand weddings in the B-town. Her last film Padmaavat, was highly been praised by the audiences as it was a box-office hit movie, despite facing many controversies the film struggles to gain a lot of Publicity, due to which Deepika also owned the best female actor award. The actor who stepped into Bollywood by acting a role in Om Shanti Om, opposite to Shah Shahrukh Khan, got a good response from the audience and with the passing time, she maintained to keep herself among the top lists of actors.

