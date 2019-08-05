Deepika Padukone has been recently spotted with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani on Mumbai airport. Dressed in a black hoodie and shorts with black shades, the actor looked cool. Take a look at the pictures–

Bollywood glam doll Deepika Padukone is among the most stunning actors who miss no chance of creating a buzz with her hard work and talent. The hottie entered the industry with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Om Shanti Om in the role of Shantipriya in the year 2007 and after 12 years, the actor has marked herself a niche in the industry and has become one of the most desirable women.

Recently, Deepika Padukone was snapped spending some time with her in-laws as her husband Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for his upcoming film 83. The actor shared a warm hug with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and Father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani at Mumbai airport as they together arrived at Mumbai from an undisclosed location.

In the pictures, Deepika Padukone is seen dressed in a black hoodie and shorts with a pair of sneakers. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is busy photoshoots for various magazines. Recently, the actor also turned a cover girl for Vogue in a no-makeup look.

Take a look at the photos–



The actor has just finished shooting for her film Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. In the film, Deepika Padukone will play the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Recently, in an interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about her struggles of stepping into the shoes of an acid-attack survivor. She revealed that more than just portraying the roles, the film is about survival. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone also plays Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in his next sports drama film 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is among the much-awaited films which will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2020. In the film, Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev and the film narrates the journey of Indian Cricket team and their victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup.

