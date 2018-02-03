On Friday, team PadMan started the film's promotion vis-a-vis the "PadMan challenge" and soon it was superstar Aamir Khan who joined the Padman Challenge team and shared a picture on Twitter in which he was seen posing with a sanitary napkin. Following him, Deepika Padukone, Rajkummar Rao and more took up the challenge and posted a picture in which they were holding a sanitary napkin.

Helmed by R Balki, Padman focuses on the need and utilisation of sanitary napkins among women. It also emphasis on spreading awareness about the importance of sanitary napkins during periods and is a move to remove the stigma surrounding the natural phenomenon. It features Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Padman is inspired by the real-life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay), who became a popular figure for inventing low-cost sanitary making machines and hence, the name of the movie. Mr Muruganantham felt the need to come up with a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women after he learned his wife used newspaper and rags during her menstrual cycle. The film is set to release on February 9.

In a new wave to create a buzz about the issue and show support for the movie and women hygiene, many celebs are joining the PadMan Challenge started by Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle posted her own picture and passed the challenge on to Aamir, actress Shabana Azmi, and industrialist Harsh Goenka. Aamir Khan posted a tweet on Friday in which a picture he is seen holding a sanitary napkin. “Yes, that’s a pad in my hand and there’s nothing to be ashamed. It’s natural, period,” Aamir tweeted.

After Aamir Khan, it is actress Alia Bhatt who has become the latest B’town celebrity to join to Padman Challenge team. Alia tweeted a picture of herself, rooting for Akshay Kumar’s film and wrote: “Just hanging around in the gym, with a pad. No biggie. Thank you, Akshay Kumar, for the challenge.” It was Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject of PadMan tagged the film’s lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues.

Post these two, many other celebrities have joined the wave, like Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor made an entire video to support the cause. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shabana Azmi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza were among others who posed with a sanitary pad.