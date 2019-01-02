Bollywood's two leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who had been standing a long-term cold war have now finally ended it, all thanks to Ranveer Singh. The gorgeous ladies had this unsaid cat-fight for many years now, probably because of Ranbir Kapoor as both of them have been the love interests of the hunk.

The gorgeous ladies had this unsaid cat-fight for many years now, probably because of Ranbir Kapoor as both of them have been the love interests of the hunk.

Bollywood’s two leading ladies Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who had been standing a long-term cold war have now finally ended it, all thanks to Ranveer Singh. The gorgeous ladies had this unsaid cat-fight for many years now, probably because of Ranbir Kapoor as both of them have been the love interests of the hunk.

The star-studded night, Star Screen Awards thankfully gave it a break and Ranveer Singh happily played the cupid. Earlier, a little warmth between them was witnessed when Katrina Kaif showed her presence in DeepVeer’s reception and then both the actors started following each other on Instagram too. Now, the news of them hugging each other on the award night is surfacing on the internet where Ranveer Singh initiated the whole act. He greeted Katrina Kaif at the award night and took her to Deepika, after which the ladies hugged each other warmly! Don’t believe us? Here’s the video!

Ranveer greeted Katrina and took her to deepika ! Just look at him clapping! He is so proud with what he have done 😂😂😂😂😂😂💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/kpOe7By5s0 — Moudi | Simmba🦁 (@ModiiRS) December 31, 2018

Well, clearing the air, the divas have proved that they are actually letting the bygones be bygones and move on with a fresh friendship. And we absolutely love Ranveer for orchestrating peace between the beauties.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More