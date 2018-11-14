Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied the knot. The duo will be soon arriving to India after their two-day festivities. There will be 2 Receptions one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru and The other one in Mumbai.

The most adored couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally tied the knot in Konkani style this morning. Reports are flooding in that Deepika was dressed in a Sabyasachi white golden saree. Total of 130 guests had arrived for the wedding. A strict no photos policy is being followed by guests at the venue but several details about the wedding are out. For instance, Deepika had ordered 12 florists to set up her favourite flowers water lilies.

The duo will be soon arriving in India after their two-day festivities. The duo has organized for a grand reception on November 21 on Bengaluru and on November 28 in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for good six years before getting hitched in a private ceremony in Laka Como, Italy on November 14 and 15. If reports are to be believed, it was a beautiful ceremony and the bride looked stunning as always!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will throw a grand reception at Bengaluru as well as Mumbai on 21 and 28 November respectively. According to media reports, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended their lavish wedding in Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

