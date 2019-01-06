Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: The cutest couple of Bollywood-Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Sri Lanka, where they shared a selfie with young fans, while they were all in a bus, media reports said. The photo has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Here it is!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Instagram photos: The most famous couple of 2018- Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surely have now become the cutest couple too. After the Big Fat Indian wedding set in Lake Como (Italy) and their massive receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru, the couple did resume their work and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba did quite well at the box office. Now the cuties made news for something really cute. Yes! they both shared a selfie with their young fans, but this time in Sri Lanka, media reports said.

In the photo, both the stars were seen smiling with school kids while they were inside a bus. The photo has been massively circulated on social media and was possibly taken when the couple was returning to India after having a great time in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, ever since the two cuties got hitched, they have been giving some massive couple and relationship goals to many of us.

Be it while posing for the camera during their reception or sharing some really cool dance moves at the reception party or their super adorable wedding photos.

Yes! many things made headlines in 2018, but the most celebrated was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s grand wedding.

