Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their two- day wedding festivities are finally out! This afternoon, the couple took it to their official Instagram handles to share the pictures from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding rituals, what's cuter is that they have shared pictures of each other- Deepika Padukone has shared her beau's picture whereas Ranveer shared Deepika's.

The first photos of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their two- day wedding festivities are finally out! This afternoon, the couple took it to their official Instagram handles to share the pictures from their Konkani and Sindhi wedding rituals, what’s cuter is that they have shared pictures of each other- Deepika Padukone has shared her beau’s picture whereas Ranveer shared Deepika’s.

Talking about Deepika Padukone’s series of pictures, she looks beautiful as ever in her Sabyasachi bridal wear. She has complemented her bridal look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, glitter eyeshadow, and a beautiful mang tika. Her hairdo is simple yet elegant with a tight mid-parted bun and a gajra. Whereas, Ranveer Singh is dressed in a white kurta-pajama for the Konkani wedding rituals. The picture has garnered more than a million views in a span of just an hour and the comments section is jampacked with compliments from their fans. Take a look at their pictures here:

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Italy last week in a 2-day wedding celebration on November 14 and 15. Earlier this morning the duo left for their star-studded reception in Bengaluru in color-coordinated clothes. The Bollywood’s most loved couple will be hosting another star-studded reception on November 28, 2018, in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More