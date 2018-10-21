Finally, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are exchanging their wedding vows in November. Announcing the same on Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared the wedding card. In the wedding card, it is mentioned that the wedding function will take place on November 14, 2018 and November 15, 2018.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally announced their wedding date. The much-in-love couple of the Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to exchange their wedding vows in November. Deepika has shared a photograph of a beautifully designed golden and white wedding card on Instagram. In the wedding card, it is mentioned that the ceremony will held on two dates i.e. November 14, 2018 and November 15, 2018. At the end of the card, the couple has thanked fans, family members for showering their love and has sought their blessings on their incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.

Ranveer Singh has also shared the same photograph on social media. Soon after the couple’s post, their social media was flooded with congratulatory wishes. On Deepika Padukone’s Instagram, within 20 minutes, Deepika Padukone received Instagram handle 2, 86, 789 likes.

The duo has been dating each other since the shoot days of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela. Although the couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship for a long period of time but their PDAs were enough to prove their relationship official.

In an earlier interview to a leading daily, Deepika Padukone said that Ranveer Singh was not her. This statement left everyone shocked. But later anyhow she managed to save the situation when she spoke about her admiration for him as an actor.

As per reports, the couple will marry at Lake Como Place in Italy. The pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from puja which will held on November 10. The couple have already started shopping.

On the work front, the couple had been featured together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone has bagged Meghna Gulzar’s project based on acid victim survivor Laxmi. She will also be producing the project for the first time in her professional career. While Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

