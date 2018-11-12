Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: After the announcement of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, social media has been flooded with innumerable posts, this time it about Deepika's family. Read below to everything about Padmaavat actress's family.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Just ahead of the wedding bells, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been hogging a lot of headlines. The wedding is surely going to be one of the top trends on Twitter in the upcoming days-November 14 and 15. And in this case, let us have a look of Deepika’s family and all the insights that brought the diva into the Bollywood industry. Deepika was born to a popular sportsperson named Prakash Padukone and her mother Ujjala Padukone.

She has a sister too-Anisha Padukone, who is a golfer. While her dad is a Badminton champion, her mother is a travel agent. Her sister Anish is a professional Indian golfer and is based in Bangalore. It was Anisha who spoke about Deepika’s mental illness and how the actress combated with Depression. Interestingly, she also has a very beautiful relationship with his brother-in-law Ranveer Singh and they often spend time together.

The family is gearing up for the big fat Indian wedding, which is going to be held in Lake, Como Italy on November 14 and 15. Following the wedding, the couple is scheduled to host a big reception in Mumbai and Bangalore for friends.

The guest list and wedding outfits are yet to be disclosed, while media reports said Katrina Kaif might be invited to the wedding citing personal reasons.

