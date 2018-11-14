Universal favourites, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a lawfully wedded couple! The most awaited marriage of the year, the union of two hearts from Bollywood happened today! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now husband and wife. Every fan is celebrating the happiness of their marriage and even the top brands of India could not hold back to wish them in their own creative way. See how Amul reacted to it

The couple who sustained in the bond of love for more than 6 years, finally got hitched and the country is loving it. Although everyone is waiting for the photos of flood the internet, the wishes have already started pouring in. Bollywood’s two gems, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot today following the Konkani tradition, which Deepika has belongings to and tomorrow they will take the wedding vows again following Sindhi rituals which Ranveer Singh connects to.

Here’s the post that Amul’s team took to its official Twitter handle:

As soon as the news of their marriage surfaced the internet, Twitterati was flooded with good wishes. Not just the fans but the celebrities and even the brands and companies are wishing them in their own way. Joining the league, Amul presented this adorable doodle of Deepveer getting married which will make you go awww. Ranveer Singh is sketched in his current look with a heavy moustache and Deepika looks as pretty as she is in reality. Giving a fun and teasing quote for the photo, Amul announced that Ranveer Singh is not single anymore. Known for its creativity, Amul also wrote under its logo twisting Deepika’s name, The Deepiktion of taste!

