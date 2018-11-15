The much-awaited wedding is finally over with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh becoming a lawfully wedded couple now. Until the official photos are out, everything is left on our own imagination but we are feeding you with some little updates of the marriage and currently, this one is the newest. It is surfacing on the internet that Deepika Padukone entered the Mandap in the most dreamy way.

The much-awaited wedding is finally over with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh becoming a lawfully wedded couple now. The hottest duo of Bollywood tied knots yesterday in the Konkani style and today they will take the wedding vows again, following the Sindhi tradition. The two-day wedding got a perfect start yesterday with the accomplishment of one day successfully and now everyone is looking forward to getting a glimpse of those special moments.

Well, Deepveer are really making us wait for it but thanks to a cameraperson who somehow managed to snap the dashing look of groom Ranveer Singh in his dapper white-golden outfit. But we still haven’t got a glimpse of the beautiful bride. This is all because Ranveer and Deepika wanted to keep it a private affair and share only those photos that they personally approve of.

Here are some of the stills that have been making rounds on the internet:

Until the official photos are out, everything is left on our own imagination but we are feeding you with some little updates of the marriage and currently, this one is the newest. It is surfacing on the internet that Deepika Padukone entered the Mandap in the most dreamy way. With Ranveer waiting for her sitting there, Deepika walked in slowly with Shubha Mudgal performing in the background. We wonder how magical that would have been! Legendary singer Subha Mudgal gave a live performance for this special moment of the couple and made it even more cherishable. Of all the dreamy moments from the marriage, this is one that can bring the happy tears to anyone.

