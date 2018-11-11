Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: The first look of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding destination finally hit the internet on Saturday, November 10. The couple recently headed to Italy, where they are scheduled to tie the knot at the exotic Lake Como.

After getting hitched, the couple will throw a big reception party for their friends, family and industry people in Mumbai and Bengaluru

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: The much-awaited wedding of the year is here! After creating a massive buzz on social buzz about their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally headed to Italy to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 at the exotic Lake Como. The cutest couple is going to get hitched in the breathtaking Villa del Balbianello.

The place, as well as the couple, has been killing the internet with some or the other update about the wedding. Recently, an Instagram page shared the exact location of the wedding which will surely give you career goals, so that you learn well and plan your wedding at such a place!

Just like Anushka and Sonam, Deepika’s wedding is also going to be closely observed by her fans and followers. Her wedding dress till now remains a secret, till then fans can have a look at the wedding destination.

After getting hitched, the couple will throw a big reception party for their friends, family and industry people in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Media reports have pointed out that after his wedding, Ranveer will start the promotion of his forthcoming film titled Simmba and Deepika will gear up for her upcoming film, which is based on true life events of an acid survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More