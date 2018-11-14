Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: director Karan Johar on Twitter expressed happiness and wished Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh a happy life after the lover birds tied a knot in Italy on Wednesday, November 14, in a Konkani traditional style, as per media reports.

Karan Johar on his official Twitter handle wrote, that the wedding was way too stunning and the couple looked beautiful

Tv presenter and Lunchbox actress Nimrat Kaur also expressed happiness and extended congratulations to the newly-wedded couple on her official Twitter handle. Meanwhile, Karan at his celebrity talk show, Koffee with Karan asked Katrina regarding the couple’s wedding, but Katrina confusingly said she wants to attend the wedding but does not know if she will be invited citing personal reasons.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Huge congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Here’s to the blissful ever after of every step you walk together… 🤵🏻♥️👰🏻 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 14, 2018

The beautiful couple will tie a knot tomorrow in Sidhi style and are scheduled to throw a massive reception party at Mumbai and Bangalore after the big-fat-Indian wedding.

So far the couple and their team have not shared any photo of the wedding as the duo has decided to keep the wedding absolutely private by asking their friends to stay away from social media.

Their fans and followers have been quite excited about the wedding, and it remains to be seen what the duo has for fans and their audience.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh get married in Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/DngjBVjfac — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2018

