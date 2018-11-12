Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: at Karan Johan's Koffee with Karan show, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif said she might not be invited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, which is scheduled to be held in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15.

Katrina said, she is all excited about the wedding but she might not be invited

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Just after Bollywood’s cutest couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding date via Twitter, social media has been flooded with enormous posts about the big-fat wedding, which is going to be held in Italy’s Lake Como. There have also been several reports about the wedding venue, the guest list and about their outfits. Of them has been catching a lot of attention on social media, that is, if Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is going to be invited to their wedding or not?

The answer was revealed at a show hosted by director Karan Johar, Koffee with Karan. At the show, Katrina Kaif was invited with actor Varun Dhawan. It was here where Katrina said, she is all excited about the wedding but she might not be invited. Meanwhile, preparations for the great wedding are underway and many people have been sharing innumerable posts on Instagram.

While it remains to be seen who all are invited and who all are not invited to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding and what is the couple going to wear, which is going to be another trendsetter for upcoming couples.

The duo has requested their friends and family to stay away from cell phones, social media, and reportedly told their fans that wedding pictures will be shared by them soon post the big day.

