Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding official reception date is finally out. The duo will also host a wedding reception at Deepika's hometown Bengaluru on November 21, 2018, followed by a star-studded reception on November 28, 2018, in Mumbai. Currently, the duo is in Italy prepping for their marriage which is due in just 3 days.

One of the biggest weddings of the Bollywood industry of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is set to take place this November 14, 15 in Lake Como, Italy. Padmavati actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyo ki Raaslela-Ram Leela in 2013. As the D-day is around the corner, the fans are eagerly waiting for every minute details. From their wedding venue to Mumbai reception, Bengaluru reception, wedding cards and everything else, fans want to be a part of this gala affair too. While the reception dates of the couple were making rounds on the social media and were reportedly clashing with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Now, As the official reception card of Deepveer is finally out they will be celebrating their wedding reception with friends and colleagues from the industry on November 28, 2018.

The duo will also host a wedding reception at Deepika’s hometown Bengaluru on November 21, 2018, followed by a star-studded reception on November 28, 2018, in Mumbai. Talking about the reception card it states- Please join us at the reception to celebrate the wedding of Deepika and Ranveer on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Currently, the duo is in Italy prepping for their marriage which is due in just 3 days.

