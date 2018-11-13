Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Ahead of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, we present some of the best moments the cutest couple of Bollywood shared at various events. The duo is scheduled to tie a knot on November 14 and 15 in Italy.

Let us have a look of some of the great moments the lovebirds shared

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: As the Bollywood’s cutest couple-Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prepare for thier big fat Indian wedding, fans and followers are seeking as many as insights and social media has been a great source. So far people have been talking about thier wedding destination, their receptions dates, thier wedding outfits, their guest lists and so on. Let us have a look of some of the great moments the lovebirds shared in the past.

It was back in 2015 when Ranveer was hosting the IIFA awards, he went down on his knees to propose his lady Deepika with a red-heart ballon. This moment was surely way too poignant and make us teary-eyed.

A year later, Deepika expressed her love for Ranveer while performing on the stage on the songs of Bajirao Mastani. While dancing, she said, “I Love You.” Ranveer too had responded to this beautiful gesture in the most moving way.

At Tamasha’s success party, starring Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer was speaking to media persons while his lady-love comes from behind to hug her lover. The look on Ranveer’s face won many hearts!

In the video, which was shared by Ranveer on his official Instagram page, Deepika is seen cutting Ranveer’s moustache. The expression on Ranveer’s face is super hilarious!!

In 2015 at the birthday party of choreographer Farah Khan, Ranveer was spotted chasing Deepika with a yellow flower in his fand, while the diva walks away happily with director Karan Johar.

Last but not least, have you seen this super adorable dubmash, where Deepika asks Ranveer, “Am I your best friend?”

