Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the hottest couple of tinsel town and there is no doubt in it. Since the time they have announced their marriage, the fans are going gaga over it and want to know every little details. The grand ceremony would take place on November 14-15. Slowly and steadily, the day is an inch closer now. Yes! Tomorrow beginnings the celebration of their love. As the power couple tightens belt for this beautiful journey to begin, take a look at what their horoscopes say about their compatibility.

Before Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Sinagh tie a knot for life, the fans wanted to know now compatible they will be according to vedic astrology. While Deepika Padukone is a Capricorn (date wise), Ranveer Singh falls in the group of Cancer. According to their Zodiac sings, there chemistry will be super duper hit. It is said that when Cancer and Capricorn fall in love, a celestial pairing of tenacity and determination takes place. While Capricorn is always focused and logical with a realistic and down-to-earth nature, Cancer is an overflow of emotions and intensity, which brings warmth to the relationship.

Also, the friendship between DeepVeer will be very smooth throughout given their planetory positions, the couple should prioritise their friendship always. The only thing can cause a rough patch is either of them being possessive or insecure. One of the common things is that both the signs believe in mutual respect and understanding which is the core of any successful relationship. It is said when people from these two signs marry, they make a very secure and happy connection. Well, with such positive predictions, we wish the happy couple a great and prosperous life.

