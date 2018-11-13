Soon to be married, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been hogging headlines since the time they announced the date of their marriage. Among all the things fans are curious to know, one mystery was the reason why couple donned white on the day they left for Italy. Deepika Padukone along with her would-be husband was spotted fyling off to Italy on November 10 for the much-awaited wedding ceremony in an all-white ensemble.

The duo looked absolutely adorable, with a different glow and charm on their face. Twinning in classic white outfits, the couple was all smiles on the airport. Ranveer Kapoor even matched his shoes with his all-white ensemble. While Deepika looked gorgeous in a sexy all-white two piece. Although, this outstanding twinning impressed the fans a lot and looked classy as ever, people were quite confused about why did they chose particularly white for the day?

First have a look at the stunning stills of the couple when they flew to Italy to start prepping for their big day:

The reason between the colour coordination is its symbolism. White is the only colour which represents love, purity, peace, perfection, goodness and piousness at once. The colour is known to bring hope, positivity, and new beginnings in life. This might be the reason that DeepVeer chose to wear white to give a positive and happy vibes to their new beginnings. What could be a better start to make this journey more beautiful? After a relationship pof more than 6 years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knots. One of the perfect matches Bollywood made is surely DeepVeer and the fans can’t wait to see them take vows!

