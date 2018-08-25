If latest reports are to be believed, the pre-wedding ceremonies of the Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been kickstarted. Deepika Padukone's mother Ujjala Padukone is all set to host a grand puja in Bangalore, 10 days before the wedding. But the couple hasn't given any confirmation on it.

The wedding season is on in Bollywood. Yes, after actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, it’s Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s marriage, which is making headlines. There is a rumour in the air that the couple might get married this year. Now, if the latest report is to be believed, pre-wedding ceremonies have been kickstarted.

As per a SpotboyE report, a grand puja would be organised 10 days before the wedding in Bangalore. It would be followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai, which would be attended by the who’s and who of Bollywood.

Even a source close to Deepika Padukone told a leading publication that a Nandi Puja would be held at their Bangalore residence. The actress’ mom Ujjala Padukone had already spoken to a Nandi temple for arranging the Puja.

Also read: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to make their relationship official on Koffee with Karan season 6?

Speaking about the couple’s destination wedding, a source confirmed to Filmfare that both Ranveer and Deepika had keen on having a destination wedding in Italy and they had finalised Lake Como as their wedding destination. Since the place was dotted with exquisite villas along the shoreline, the couple has zeroed on to this place.

Although there is no confirmation on the same as the couple hasn’t given thumbs up to any of their wedding rumours.

While addressing the media, the actor rubbished all the rumours around it. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor Ranveer Singh maintained a stance that presently he was not thinking about getting married.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s destination wedding to have a no cell-phone policy?

The actor further said that those were things (marriage) that he thought about. He tried to create a balance between life and work. As much as he was consumed by his work at the moment, those things (marriage) were on his mind. But nothing decisive as of now.

Similarly, Deepika also hasn’t made any official confirmation on yet. The couple has been rumoured to be dating each other since 2013. They together appeared in three films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More