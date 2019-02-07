Deepika Padukone Instagram photos: Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone, who is not just a popular actress, but also a superb dancer, and a fashionista. The diva uploaded a few photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a classy jumpsuit. But did that really suit her well? Ahh! NO!

Though the attire was really classy with a bit of twist to hotness, Deepika looked more than average but we know that she looks well in other attires.

In the below photo, Deepika is seen wearing a shimmery black jumpsuit, with which she opted for red-maroonish lip shade. the background of the photo was also a little weird with a black base which had Eiffel Tower made of golden colour. Seriously? Wasn’t that too bogus to be a background for a photoshoot? She could have opted for something better nad decent.

In the below photo, the diva is rocking in a multi-coloured long gown. Her hair was done really well in the photo. The hidden part of the outfit was the sexy black leotard, which was only visible a little in the photo.

She should have chosen something like this or akin to this instead of that jumpsuit which clearly did not look good on her.

