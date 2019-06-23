Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the favorite list of her fans who leaves no stone unturned to fulfill their expectations. Currently, the Internet is praising the actor for her response when she was asked to show her ID at the airport while heading to Bangalore with her father Prakash Padukone.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of making her fans go weak in the knees with her stunning attires and breathtaking looks. Rather it is impressing fans with her outstanding roles on-screens or flaunting her style and glamour, the actor masters the talent of garnering attention. Some days back, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport with her father Prakash Padukone heading to Bangalore. While everyone was busy praising her airport looks, something crazy happened.

Recently a viral video revealed while Deepika and Prakash were entering the airport, one security guard asked her for ID. After releasing that the security person was asking her she turned back and politely asked whether he was asking her. Later she took out her ID and showed it to the security people. For this fans are applauding the actor for her cooperation. Social media is also wondering upon the fact that it seems other celebrities are not used to showing their IDs at the airport.

Deepika Padukone has just finished the shoot of her upcoming film Chhapaak which is based on the life of an acid attack survivor now an activist Laxmi Aggarwal. Apart from Deepika, the film also features Vikrant Massey in lead roles and will hit the silver screens in January 2020.

@deepikapadukone liked everything about you till date. However didn't know that you think yourself to be above the law. Airport is. not a Bollywood set where everyone is bound to recognize you. Moreover most of the actresses are unrecognisable without makeup — @RealIndian (@anshu_gorkha) June 23, 2019

CISF officer at Mumabi Airport Departure asked Deepika Padukone for ID. Good Jobhttps://t.co/bfm5tLxkIg — Ajay Gulia (@AjayGul71631975) June 23, 2019

In today's news, Deepika Padukone's been hailed for humbly showing her ID to airport security instead of throwing tantrums.

Are we this bored? — Samreen (@BeingFeline) June 22, 2019

Reports reveal that Deepika will also portray the role of Ranveer Singh’s on-screen wife in Kabir Khan’s film 83. The film is a sports drama film which narrates the victory of India at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi and Ammy Virk in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App