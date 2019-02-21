Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone attended two award functions on February 21, i.e Lokmat Awards and Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. For both the events, Deepika opted for two different looks and made everyone go gaga over her. After the blockbuster success of Padmaavat, the actor will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapaak.

With her powerful on-screen characters and film choices, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has emerged as the undeniable queen of Bollywood. Being one of the most beautiful ladies in India, the diva manages to make jaws drop every time she steps on the red carpet and this time is no different. On Wednesday, Deepika attended two award functions in one day back to back and her two different looks from the event are now breaking the Internet.

For the first award function of the day, i.e Lokmat Awards 2019, the actor opted for a white chikankari saree and paired with it a beige blouse. To amp up the look, she completed her attire with statement golden floral earrings. For her makeup and hair, Deepika opted for a low hair bun and minimal makeup with mauve lipstick.

For her second look of the day for Femina Beauty Awards 2019, the stunner opted for a black body-hugging gown with a plunging neckline and backless detailing with diamond dangler earrings. To complete the look, Deepika completed her look with a sculpted look with smokey eye detailing and nude lipstick. With this, she tied her hair in a tight ponytail. Needless to say, she looks breathtaking in both the looks.

As a special surprise for all the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh fans, the couple also shared a couple photo that is making everyone go weak in the knees. Workwise, Deepika is currently prepping for her upcoming film Chhapaak in which she will be essaying the role of an acid attack survivor.

